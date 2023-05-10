Man plummets to his death

Jalandhar, May 9
A 40-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances after falling off the first floor of his rental house in the Model Town area. The deceased has been identified as Sukhjinder. The police remain tight-lipped about whether the man fell off accidentally or if someone had pushed him off the building. According to some unconfirmed reports, Sukhjinder was in an inebriated state when he fell to his death.
The police reached the spot the moment they got the complaint. The body was lying in a pool of blood when the police reached the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?
No party re-elected since 1985
Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court
Arrest legal: HC; linked to land fraud, says govt
Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today
1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to ...