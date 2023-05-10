Man plummets to his death

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

A 40-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances after falling off the first floor of his rental house in the Model Town area. The deceased has been identified as Sukhjinder. The police remain tight-lipped about whether the man fell off accidentally or if someone had pushed him off the building. According to some unconfirmed reports, Sukhjinder was in an inebriated state when he fell to his death.

The police reached the spot the moment they got the complaint. The body was lying in a pool of blood when the police reached the spot.