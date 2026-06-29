DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man posing as railway Vigilance Inspector held at Jalandhar Cantt

Man posing as railway Vigilance Inspector held at Jalandhar Cantt

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:58 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credits/iStock.
Advertisement

A man allegedly posing as a Railway Vigilance Inspector to gain unauthorised access and interfere in railway operations was caught at Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station under the Ferozepur Division on Sunday, prompting swift action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Advertisement

According to Northern Railway officials, the incident came to light on June 28 when railway staff grew suspicious of a man claiming to be a Railway Vigilance Inspector. During questioning, the individual identified himself as Javed Ali and attempted to establish his false identity among railway employees.

Advertisement

Officials said the accused was allegedly trying to misuse the fake designation to avail himself of special facilities reserved for railway officials and interfere in railway work without authorisation.

Advertisement

When asked to produce his identity card, the man failed to furnish any valid proof of his claim. The railway authorities immediately informed the Railway Protection Force, which took over the matter and initiated the necessary legal and departmental proceedings.

Following the incident, the Ferozepur Division has urged passengers and railway employees to remain vigilant against impersonators. The division advised people to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a railway or vigilance official before extending any cooperation.

Advertisement

The railway authorities have also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious person or activity to the Railway Protection Force or railway officials so that prompt action can be taken.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts