Man posing as railway Vigilance Inspector held at Jalandhar Cantt

A man allegedly posing as a Railway Vigilance Inspector to gain unauthorised access and interfere in railway operations was caught at Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station under the Ferozepur Division on Sunday, prompting swift action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

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According to Northern Railway officials, the incident came to light on June 28 when railway staff grew suspicious of a man claiming to be a Railway Vigilance Inspector. During questioning, the individual identified himself as Javed Ali and attempted to establish his false identity among railway employees.

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Officials said the accused was allegedly trying to misuse the fake designation to avail himself of special facilities reserved for railway officials and interfere in railway work without authorisation.

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When asked to produce his identity card, the man failed to furnish any valid proof of his claim. The railway authorities immediately informed the Railway Protection Force, which took over the matter and initiated the necessary legal and departmental proceedings.

Following the incident, the Ferozepur Division has urged passengers and railway employees to remain vigilant against impersonators. The division advised people to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a railway or vigilance official before extending any cooperation.

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The railway authorities have also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious person or activity to the Railway Protection Force or railway officials so that prompt action can be taken.