Man run over by train in Phagwara

Phagwara, June 4
An unidentified man appearing to be in his middle ages was run over by a train near Phagwara railway station on Sunday morning while trying to cross the railway track.
Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the body has been kept in hospital mortuary after post-mortem.
