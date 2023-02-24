Man sentenced to 10 years in jail

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Rehmanpura in Nakodar was sentenced to ten-year imprisonment for smuggling intoxicant substances. A fine of Rs 1.10 lakh was also slapped on. The Mehatpur police had arrested the accused in 2009.

Woman killed by speeding suv

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified SUV driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Gagu, a resident of Bajwa Kalan village, complained to the police that his wife Zila was walking on the roadside near the Bajwa Kalan flyover on February 21 evening, when an unidentified SUV driver, who was driving very fast and negligently, hit his wife and she died on the spot. The police said a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered. OC

Peddler held in lohian khas

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating powder and tablets. The police said 65-gm intoxicating powder and 125 tablets were recovered from the possession of the suspect identified as Suraj, a resident of Padda colony in Lohian Khas, presently living in Shahkot. The police said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect.