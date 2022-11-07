Man sets 2 cars on fire over family dispute

Jalandhar, November 6
Two cars were set on fire on the roadside at Nangal Shama Chowk in the wee hours of Sunday. Locals in the area informed the police about the incident in the morning, following which, the cops of Rama Mandi police station reached the spot.
As per police, a garage owner at Nangal Shama chowk had set the vehicles on fire owing to a family dispute. He said of the two cars set on fire, one belongs to the garage owner himself and the other one to his brother-in-law. The police officials said the family reached a compromise and resolved the dispute.
They said as no official complaint was received, so no inquiry had been marked so far but the garage owner has been told to remove the burnt vehicles from the Chowk.
