Phagwara: Man sexually assaults stepdaughter, booked

Phagwara, November 8
On a complaint lodged by a woman, who is a resident of Fateh Singh Nagar, the city police have booked her husband Hardayal Singh on the charges of sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter.
Deputy Superintendent of the Police Jaspreet Singh said the complainant told the police that first she was married to a Khotrra village resident in 1998 and had two daughters with him.
She was forced to divorce him in 2010 due to torture by her in-laws. She remarried with the accused, Hardyal Singh, in 2011. The DSP said the complainant told the police that her elder daughter was married a few years ago.
Her minor daughter was residing with them. She alleged that her husband sexually assaulted and even attempted to rape the minor. The accused is at large. The city police have registered a case under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force intending to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 354B of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.
The DSP said the police were investigating the matter and the accused would be nabbed soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...