Phagwara: Man sexually assaults stepdaughter, booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 8

On a complaint lodged by a woman, who is a resident of Fateh Singh Nagar, the city police have booked her husband Hardayal Singh on the charges of sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter.

Deputy Superintendent of the Police Jaspreet Singh said the complainant told the police that first she was married to a Khotrra village resident in 1998 and had two daughters with him.

She was forced to divorce him in 2010 due to torture by her in-laws. She remarried with the accused, Hardyal Singh, in 2011. The DSP said the complainant told the police that her elder daughter was married a few years ago.

Her minor daughter was residing with them. She alleged that her husband sexually assaulted and even attempted to rape the minor. The accused is at large. The city police have registered a case under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force intending to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 354B of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

The DSP said the police were investigating the matter and the accused would be nabbed soon.

