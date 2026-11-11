Man shoots at father-in-law in Jalandhar

In an early morning incident, a man shot at his father-in-law in 3-Star Colony, near Hoshiarpur Road, here. Victim Ishwar Singh suffered bullet injuries in his hand and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Sharing details of the incident, Ishwar Singh’s wife Balwinder Kaur alleged that their son-in-law Mandeep Singh, who lives in Raiyya used to harass their daughter Ginni, married for nearly 15 years.

She alleged that Ginni had returned to her parental place after the fight. “Our son-in-law came to the house at 4 am today to take our daughter’s car and started arguing. When we did not give him the keys, he along with three to four other youth broke through the wall and entered our house”, she said.

Entering home, the youth attacked Ishwar Singh. “Mandeep fired two shots targeting our son Gagandeep but my husband came in between and he got injured. He was also seemingly under some intoxication. We have reported the matter to the police.

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The police came to the spot and recovered shells and have collected other evidences, besides taking the statements,” she further said. An FIR had been lodged into the matter and investigation was on to arrest the accused.