Man shot at, critical

Jalandhar, May 12
A man was shot at in broad daylight near Wadala Chowk here. The victim, who suffered bullet injury, is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, where his condition is stated to be critical.
According to reports, the victim and the suspect were travelling in a same bus. The duo de-boarded the bus at the Wadala Chowk. The suspect started following the victim and later opened a fire at him before fleeing the spot.
Passers-by shifted the victim to a hospital and informed the police control room about the incident. After getting information, the police reached the spot and started investigations into the matter.
The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed nearby. The suspect was seen shooting the victim from behind in the CCTV footage.
ASI Balwinder of the Bhargo Camp police station said investigations were on into the case. The victim, who is yet to be identified, was not in a condition to record his statement. “We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act. On the basis of the CCTV footage, we are trying to trace the suspect,” he said.
