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Home / Jalandhar / Man shot dead in busy Aur market near Phagwara

Man shot dead in busy Aur market near Phagwara

Victim’s family devastated | Police launch investigation

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:56 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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A young man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the bustling Aur town market here on Friday night, triggering panic in the area.

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The victim, identified as Nishan Singh, alias Moni, a resident of Ghumar Mohalla, Aur, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds at a private hospital in Nawanshahr.

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Sources said the incident occurred around 8.30 pm near Baba Dharmgir Temple. Nishan Singh had been speaking with acquaintances near Baba Dharmgir Temple around 8.30 pm before stopping at a roadside stall to eat golgappas. Shortly after finishing and riding his motorcycle towards the bus stand he was intercepted by armed men with their faces wrapped in shawls. The attackers opened fire without warning, sending panicked bystanders scrambling for safety in the crowded market.

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Nishan collapsed on the road with multiple gunshot injuries. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to sources, Nishan was a sportsman who frequently travelled to England, Australia and Canada. He was the sole breadwinner of his immediate family, having previously lost his brother, and left behind two sisters. Relatives shared that the family was actively looking for a matrimonial match for him before the tragedy struck.

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Notably, this was not the first attempt on his life. Nishan had reportedly survived a shooting at a gym a few months ago and had been receiving death threats since.

Following the incident, senior police officials and forensic experts cordoned off the area to collect evidence. Investigators are currently scanning the CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the attackers. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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