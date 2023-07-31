Man shot, grievously hurt by bike-borne assailants

Jalandhar, July 30
A man was injured after three persons fired at him late this evening at Padhiana village, falling under the Adampur police station.
Mahavir Singh Koka, a resident of Damunda, who had gone to meet his friend Mandeep Singh in Padhiana village was shot at by unidentified assailants.
When he was returning home, three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him on a street near the Panchayat Bhavan. Due to injuries sustained by Mahavir, he fell unconscious on the spot. His friend Mandeep brought him to the Adampur Civil Hospital but given his critical condition, he was referred to a Jalandhar hospital. Meanwhile, the armed assailants managed to escape from the spot.
Adampur SHO Manjit Singh said the police was checking the footage of the CCTV cameras to get clues about the incident. The SHO said Mahavir was hit by five to six bullets. He assured that the suspect would be arrested soon.
