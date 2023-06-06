Man smuggles liquor, nabbed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police arrested a local villager on the charge of smuggling liquor. Investigating Officer Bhajan Singh said 11 bottles of whiskey were recovered from the possession of accused Jagdish Chander, a resident of Mohalla Ravi Dasspura, Nakodar. A case under Section 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Goods stolen from shop

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing goods from a shop. Kuljit Singh Main Bazaar, Mehat Pur, complained to the police that thieves barged into his shop on May 30 night and stole goods. Investigating officer Jaswindar Singh said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Four held for felling trees

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested four villagers on the charge of cutting and selling trees. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said the accused have been identified as Sukhwindar Singh, Jaswindar Singh Tejindar Singh and Harjindar Singh, all residents of Meda village. Lohian Khas panchayat officer-cum-executive officer of Block Samiti had complained to the police that the accused cut and sold trees planted by Sajjan Wal village panchayat. IO said a case under Sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. OC

Peddler held under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets and capsules. Investigating officer Omesh Kumar said 72 intoxicant tablets and 28 capsules were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Ravi Kumar of Gehlarran village. IO said a case under Section 22(b) and 61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.