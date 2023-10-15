Man, son among three held with heroin, arms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

The Kapurthala police arrested three persons with 270 grams of heroin and arms in two separate cases here yesterday.

A police party arrested a father son-duo, who was riding a motorcycle, at a naka on the main road in Subhanpur. The suspects have been identified as Chunni Shah and his son Paramjit Singh, residents of Boot village in Subhanpur, and presently residing at Shahpur Peeran at Dhilwan in Kapurthala.

During checking, the police recovered 270 grams of heroin from their possession.

A case under Sections 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 34 of the IPC was registered against them at the Kapurthala City police station. Paramjit also has a criminal past as two cases under the NDPS Act were already registered against him at the Kotwali and Sadar police stations, Kapurthala.

In another case, Jarmal Singh, a resident of Noorpur Lubhana village in Dhilwan, was arrested with a country-made pistol and 2 live rounds. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him at the Kapurthala City police station. Further investigations were on.

#Kapurthala