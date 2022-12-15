Man, son booked for Rs 14 lakh fraud

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Dasuya police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of sending abroad. Surinder Singh, a resident of Terkiana village, has lodged a complaint with the SSP, alleging that travel agent Harish and his father Omprakash, both residents of Nanda Block, Mahavir Colony, New Delhi had promised of sending him and his friend Navjot Singh to Cyprus. The accused allegedly took Rs 14 lakh from him, but didn’t send him abroad. Neither did he return the money. ASI Jagga Ram on the orders of SSP investigated the case. As per the investigation report, the police have registered a case against the accused father and son. OC

Man hit by train in phagwara, dies

Phagwara: A man died after being hit by a train near the Phagwara railway station on Wednesday. Government Railway Police in-charge Gurbhej Singh said the deceased has been identified as Mewa Singh, a resident of Faijwa village, in Khanna. The incident occurred while he was crossing the railway lines. The GRP have registered a case in this regard, and handed over the body after post-mortem was conducted at the Phagwara Civil Hospital. OC

Motorcyclist killed in mishap

Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot when a speeding vehicle hit his bike near Cabbana Resorts here on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Deep Nagar, Jalandhar. The driver of the vehicle managed to flee after hitting the bike. The police registered a case under Section 427, 279 and 304-A of the IPC and handed over the body to his family members after post-mortem conducted at the local Civil Hospital. OC

Govt closes Tanda toll plaza

Hoshiarpur: Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has said that the toll plaza on the Hoshiapur-Tanda road in Lachowal village has been closed. She said that the time span of the Hoshiarpur-Tanda BOT is over, and that the period of the toll plaza has not been extended by the government. Appropriate guidelines have been given by the Deputy Commissioner in this regard, in order to the departments concerned for the smooth movement of traffic. OC

Drug peddler held with heroin

Phagwara: The Goraya police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 gram of heroin from his possession last night. The accused was identified as Joginder Kumar, a resident of village Sangh-Dhesian near Goraya. Goraya SHO Harjinder Singh said the accused was nabbed at a check-point near Pasla-Rurrka road. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused.