Man, son booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a father-son duo on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Sanjiv Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Bahadur Singh, a resident of Bhangala village, and his son Gurtej Singh. Balwinder Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspects waylaid him on April 14. They assaulted him and threatened him with dire consequences. The IO said a case had been registered against the suspects. OC
Judge Priya takes charge
Nawanshahr: Priya Sood took charge as the District and Sessions Judge at the District Court Complex in Nawanshahr. Before this, Sood has served as the District and Sessions Judge in Tarn Taran. A meeting was held with all judicial officers posted in Nawanshahr and instructions were given that old pending cases should be disposed of expeditiously.
