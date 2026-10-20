Man stabs woman, her mother; himself dies after attack

A man allegedly entered a woman’s house in Anand Nagar in the Maqsudan area here on Tuesday and attacked her with a knife while also injuring her mother when she tried to intervene. The accused, identified as Om Preet Singh, a resident of Nandanpur, also died following the crime.

The injured woman, Manpreet Kaur, and her mother were taken to hospital. Both of them had suffered injuries on her hands and arms.

Advertisement

According to preliminary information, the incident took place in Street No. 3 of Anand Nagar. The accused allegedly entered the house when its main door was open and attacked Manpreet. When her mother rushed to her daughter’s rescue, he allegedly attacked her as well.

Advertisement

Neighbours were alerted by the women’s cries and rushed to help. Police teams that reached the spot said it appeared that accused Om Preet had already consumed poison before reaching Manpreet's house. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The incident triggered panic in the residential locality. The police took the accused’s body into custody for legal proceedings. His family also reached the spot. They said Om Preet Singh had returned from Dubai around six months ago. Both of them had studied in the same college and were hence known to each other.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police Karnail Singh said the accused had attacked Manpreet and her mother. The police were investigating all aspects of the incident, including the circumstances leading to the man’s death. The police are yet to establish the complete sequence of events and the motive behind the attack.