Man submits fake certificate, booked

Phagwara, February 15
The Nurmahal police have booked a person for submitting a fake matric certificate to lay his claim on lambardari.
IO Paramjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Sandip Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village. He also directed Nurmahal naib tehsildar to take legal action against Sandip. A copy of the order was also sent to Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). A case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 467 and 471 of the IPC.
