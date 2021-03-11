Man tries to grab land on fake Aadhaar card

Jalandhar, June 11
A person attempted to grab land of a preacher in Kartarpur on the basis of a fake Aadhaar card on Saturday.
Kunwar Amarinder Singh (descendants of Baba Wadbagh Singh), a resident of Kila Kothi in Kartarpur, lodged a complaint that even though his grandfather Baba Amarjit Singh had passed away 24 years ago, still someone approached the Naib Tehsildar to get demarcation of the property done.
He said when the staff from the revenue office reached the site, they sensed that something was wrong.
Kartarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhpal Singh said the accused had been identified as Varinder Kumar, a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was currently residing in a slum near Gurdwara Gangsar in the town.
The police have arrested Varinder and recovered the fake Aadhaar card from his possession.
The officials said they were trying to ascertain who had attested the fake Aadhaar card form and from where the accused had got it printed.
