Man wanted in arms case held

Jalandhar, october 8
The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police have arrested third accused in a seven-month old case. The agency in February this year had arrested two accused,
Kulwant Singh and Amanpreet Singh, under the Arms Act, and recovered two country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges from their possession.
During the interrogation, Kulwant and Amanpreet had confessed about the involvement of a third accomplice in the case. Since then, the agency had been searching for Gopa and they recently received information that he had been arrested by Hoshiarpur police.
The accused was brought to Jalandhar for his involvement in the case. The officials said Gopa was a regular offender with 12 cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act already registered against him in the police stations of Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Nawanshahr.
