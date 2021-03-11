Man who popularised science in Punjabi no more

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 17

Credited with popularising science in Punjabi, Prof Gurdev Singh Johal (79), who hails from the Model Town area here, passed away in a Mohali hospital on Monday.

A former Head of Department of Physics, Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, he served the institute for 37 years till his retirement in 2004. He had been fighting throat cancer for the past three years. Having background from Jandiala Manjki village near here, he did MSc in physics from Punjabi University, Patiala. He had keen interest in Punjabi language and literature, besides popularisation of science in Punjabi.

He wrote about 15 books in Punjabi on diverse subjects, including compilation of short stories for children (Haathi da aanda, Phadmaar Kaa, Neela Loombarh); science facts and figures (Ki tussi jaande ho?); profiles of Indian and foreign scientists (Rang Vigyaniyaan De); and short prose works (Chiittiyaan Chuniyaan, Aapna ghar taan aapna hi hunda hai, Maa! Mainu thoda jiya taan udeek lendi). His works had been published in leading Punjabi newspapers.

Family members said Johal was so passionate about writing that he would pen pieces for newspapers even while he was admitted to the hospital. The bhog ceremony will be held in Jalandhar next week.

Served in Lyallpur Khalsa College

