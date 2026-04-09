Man, woman held with 508 gm intoxicating powder in Garhshankar

The Garhshankar police have arrested a man and a woman with 508 gram of intoxicating powder and registered a case against them under the NDPS Act.

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According to SI Parmjit Singh, ASI Ravish Kumar along with a police team had set up a naka near the canal bridge on the kutcha road at Mohanwal during routine patrolling and checking. A man and a woman were spotted carrying packets in their hands. On seeing the police, both attempted to flee after throwing away the packets. However, they were apprehended.

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The accused were identified as Jaswinder Kumar, alias Sunny, a resident of Moila Wahidpur in Garhshankar, and Sunita, a resident of Shahpur in SBS Nagar, presently residing at Angad Nagar on Chandigarh Road in SBS Nagar district.

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The police recovered 256 gram of intoxicating powder from the packet thrown by Jaswinder Kumar and 252 gram from the packet discarded by Sunita, taking the total recovery to 508 gram.

A case has been registered against both accused under Sections 22, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

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SI Parmjit Singh said the accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.