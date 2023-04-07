Manav, Loveneet declared best athletes at DAV sports meet

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 6

DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, organised its annual sports meet here today. Students of MEd and BEd participated in various sports events. Principal Vidhi Bhalla declared the sports meet open and exhorted the students to play with sportsmanship.

In Kabaddi and Kho-Kho BEd Semester IV team was the winner and in tug of war, BEd Semester II was declared the winner.

In Chess, Kunal and Manav secured the first and second positions, respectively. In Carom, Sukhpreet and Shivani held the first and second positions, respectively. In 100m race (Women), Kiran, Sonia and Loveneet held the first, second and third positions, respectively.

In 100m (Men) Manav, Udey and Rajiv held the first, second and third positions, respectively. In Shotput, Anmol Jasra, Balram and Jagdeep Singh held first, second and third positions and among women, Tamana, Shivani and Gurpreet Kaur held the first, second and third positions, respectively.

In slow cycling (Men), Paras, Amrit, and Rajiv were the winners and among women, Anjali Kalia, Shivani and Loveneet were the winners. In lemon spoon race (Women) Amandeep Kaur, Prabhsimar and Dimple were declared the winners. In three leg race, Anjali and Divanshi, Loveneet and Kirandeep Kaur, and Mahima and Mahima held the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Manav was declared the best athlete in men category and Loveneet in women category.

President Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand congratulated the staff and principal for organising the sports meet. Principal Vidhi Bhalla congratulated the winners and encouraged the students to take part in the sports. She appreciated the efforts of organisers — Navneet Sood, Naresh Kumar, Harpreet Singh and Indu Sharma.