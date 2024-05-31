Manch declares support to BJP on all 13 seats

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, May 30

A meeting of intellectuals belonging to the General Category held in Patel Nagar, Phagwara, last night announced its support to the BJP on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

The meeting was chaired by General Samaj Manch Punjab president Fateh Singh Parhar and attended by dignitaries like district president Dr Satnam Singh Parmar, state general secretary Girish Sharma, Khatri-Arora Samaj representative Raman Nehra and Brahmin Samaj representative Yogesh Prabhakar. Other intellectuals of General Category, including those from Kshatriya Samaj, participated in the meeting.

The meeting opposed the statements of Congress leaders regarding increase in reservation limit, describing it against the basic spirit of the Constitution. Many controversial statements, including re-implementing Article 370 in Kashmir, were also criticised.

