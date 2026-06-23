Mandir committee urges DC to clear garbage dump

A deputation of Muktinath Mahadev Mandir and Gokuldham Gaushala, Pandora Mohalla here today met the Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh to raise the demand of clearing the garbage dump on the land adjoining the temple.

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The deputation comprising Vivek Markanda, Raj Kumar Sondhi, Vijay Abbi, Parmod Bharti, Manoj Laddi, Mukesh Bittu, Varinder Chopra , Master Davinder informed the DC of that the Mandir committee is building temples of Baba Balak Nath, Khatu Shyam and Maa Jawala on the premises of Muktinath Mahadev Mandir. The state-of-the-art construction work is going on at a war footing.

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The Mandir committee has requested the Governor of Punjab to grace the inauguration ceremony of the newly built temples in October or November this year. The grand function to mark the inauguration ceremony would be held on the adjoining land of Improvement Trust where the huge dump of garbage is lying.

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Hence, the Mandir committee, earnestly requested the DC to instruct the concerned officials to do the needful to clear the garbage dump well before the proposed visit of the Governor. The DC gave an encouraging response and assured action to solve the issue, informed Vivek Markanda, president, Gokuldham Gaushala.