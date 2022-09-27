Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Gangsters Mani, Tufan's police remand extended

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 26

Gangsters Manpreet Singh Mani Rayya and Mandeep Singh Tufan, who were arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, were produced in the Mansa court today as their two-day police remand came to an end.

They were brought to Hoshiarpur on transit remand for interrogation in a 2021 kidnapping case. They were produced in the Court of Gursher Singh, JMIC, Hoshiarpur, in the afternoon. The court sent the gangsters to four-day police remand.

