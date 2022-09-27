Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Gangsters Mani, Tufan's police remand extended

Hoshiarpur, September 26
Gangsters Manpreet Singh Mani Rayya and Mandeep Singh Tufan, who were arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, were produced in the Mansa court today as their two-day police remand came to an end.
They were brought to Hoshiarpur on transit remand for interrogation in a 2021 kidnapping case. They were produced in the Court of Gursher Singh, JMIC, Hoshiarpur, in the afternoon. The court sent the gangsters to four-day police remand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...