Manipur violence: Christians take out candlelight march

Dasuya, July 21
A candlelight march against the incidents of violence in Manipur was held at Dasuya. The march led by priest Tom started from the St. Merry Church. The protesters alleged that some people, in the garb of religion, were targetting Christians and other minorities in Manipur and other states in country. Jagtar Gill, president of the St. Merry Church, said the highest of all religion was humanity and there was a need to uplift the downtrodden.
He urged the PM that all necessary steps be taken for rehabilitation of those displaced and adequate efforts for protecting places of worship. The protesters passed through the city raising slogans against Manipur violence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid