Manjit, Shreya clinch top spots in CT half-marathon

The 16th CT Half-Marathon, based on the theme “Run for the Planet”, saw an impressive turnout of over 2,000 runners and fitness enthusiasts from across the region. The event commenced at CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur campus, and concluded at CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan campus.

For the first time, a 5-km short run was introduced alongside the traditional 21-km half-marathon. The shorter race started and ended at CT Group, Maqsudan campus, making the event more inclusive and accessible to participants of varying fitness levels.

Top performers in both categories were awarded cash prizes. In the half-marathon, the top three winners in the men’s and women’s categories received Rs 25,000, Rs 11,000 and Rs 5,100, respectively, while the next seven finishers were awarded Rs 2,100 each.

Manjit Singh secured first place in the men’s category, followed by Harpreet Singh at second and Digamber Singh on third place. In the women’s division, Shreya clinched the top spot, with Swati finishing second and participant number 2849 securing the third place.

In the 5-km short run, the top three winners in both categories received Rs 5,100, Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,100, respectively. In the women’s category, Sumeena Chauhan took first place, followed by Davinder Kaur at second and Narinder Kaur third. In the men’s category, Joga Singh emerged victorious with Kuldeep Singh finishing second and Tarlok Bhatia securing the third place.

The marathon was graced by distinguished personalities, including legendary marathoner Fauja Singh, Arjuna awardee Sucha Singh, actor and comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi, singer Jassie Gill, IFBB pro Biki Singh and performer Aadi. Their presence added to the excitement and motivation of the participants.

CT Group chairman Charanjit Singh Channi, co-chairperson Parminder Kaur, managing director Manbir Singh, vice-chairman Harpreet Singh and co-managing director Tanika Channi were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his delight at the overwhelming response, stating that the half-marathon was more than just a race, it was a movement for fitness, unity and perseverance. “Every year, we aim to make this event bigger and better, and the addition of the 5-km category is a step towards encouraging more people to take up running,” he said.

“We are grateful to all the runners, supporters and dignitaries who made this event a success,” he added.