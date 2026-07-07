Manko blind murder case cracked, main accused arrested

The Jalandhar Rural Police have solved a blind murder case reported from Manko village and arrested the main accused.

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On July 4, the Adampur police received information about the recovery of a blood-stained body from the fields of a farmer in Manko village. Acting swiftly, the police launched an investigation and cracked the case.

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Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Adampur, stated that an FIR was registered under Section 103 of the BNS at Adampur on the statement of Dilbag Singh, resident of Kaddo village in Ludhiana.

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During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi Mann, a native of Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district, who was residing in Kaddo village, Ludhiana. The police said he was a close friend of the complainant. The investigation further revealed the involvement of Nabhpreet Singh of Shahpur village in Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib, who was subsequently arrested in accordance with law.

Nabhpreet was arrested on Monday and will be produced before the court to seek police remand for further interrogation so that additional facts and evidence related to the crime can be unearthed, said a police official.