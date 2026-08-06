Mann Govt betrayed every section of Punjab: BJP leader

BJP leader, former Member of Parliament and former Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik on Wednesday alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led government has betrayed every section of Punjab. Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, Malik said the Bhagwant Mann government had deceived industrialists, traders, women, youth, farmers and students with false promises.

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He added that the situation had deteriorated to such an extent that government employees had to approach the High Court to secure their legitimate rights.

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BJP District President Ashok Sareen Hikki, Punjab BJP Vice-President Rakesh Rathore, Punjab BJP Secretary Sardar Amarjit Singh Amri, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, Sushil Sharma, Raman Pabby, Rajesh Kapoor, Amarjit Singh Goldy and Manish Kumar were also present on the occasion.

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Speaking to the press, Malik said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed the appeal filed by the Punjab Government and PSPCL and directed the release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) dues to nearly six lakh employees and pensioners within 15 days to one month.

He said the court had also observed that until all arrears were cleared, the government should refrain from spending on publicity and other non-essential expenditures. Malik alleged that the government had spent thousands of crores of rupees on advertisements but claimed a lack of funds when it came to paying employees their rightful dues. He said the High Court’s decision had completely exposed the government’s priorities. He added that the Chief Secretary of Punjab had also been directed to file a compliance affidavit before the Court by August 31.

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Malik stated that the issue of employees’ demands and alleged police action against them had become a major political and social issue in Punjab. He said employees from various departments had repeatedly taken to the streets, claiming that the promises made in the election manifesto remained unfulfilled. He condemned the Barnala lathi charge and referred to the dispersion of mid-July MGNREGA contractual workers at Khanna, the NSQF vocational teachers’ protest and other similar incidents as examples of alleged action against employees seeking legitimate demands.

Malik said approximately 3.5 lakh government employees and 4 lakh pensioners in Punjab were demanding Dearness Allowance at par with Central Government employees. He alleged that while IAS and IPS officers received regular DA benefits, lower cadre employees continued to receive only assurances. He said employees of PUNBUS, PRTC, PSPCL and contractual staff working in Aam Aadmi Clinics had also been agitating for regularisation of their services. Malik said that once a BJP government was formed in the state, all pending DA and pension arrears would be paid without delay.