Mann Govt can’t silence me, says Bikram Majithia

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader and former Punjab minister Sardar Bikram Singh Majithia, after securing bail from the Hon'ble Court, interacted with party workers at the Phagwara bypass while on his way to Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, to offer prayers.

Advertisement

He was accorded a rousing welcome by Akali workers led by Phagwara Urban constituency in-charge Sardar Ranjit Singh Khurana and Rural constituency in-charge Sardar Rajinder Singh Chandi.

Advertisement

Amid thunderous slogans of "Bole So Nihal" and "Shiromani Akali Dal Zindabad," Majithia was warmly received with garlands by party leaders and workers. District President (Urban) Sardar Jarnail Singh Wahid was also prominently present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Addressing the workers, Majithia said that he had been granted bail due to the blessings of party workers and the grace of Almighty God. Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government, he alleged that the police and jail administration, acting at the behest of the government, left no stone unturned to mentally harass him.

Majithia further accused the Punjab government of misleading the public by claiming that he was arrested in a drug-related case, whereas the FIR contained no mention of narcotics and instead falsely implicated him in a disproportionate assets case. He asserted that no matter how many false cases the Bhagwant Mann government files, it cannot suppress his voice. "I have never bowed before any government, nor will I ever do so," he said.