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Home / Jalandhar / Mann, Kejriwal to lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas centre in Jalandhar on Aug 9

Mann, Kejriwal to lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas centre in Jalandhar on Aug 9

Rs 100-crore centre near Dera Sachkhand Ballan to feature library, classrooms and Bani Interpretation Hall

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:18 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow. PTI file
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Sunday lay the foundation stone of the Shri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Centre at Naugajan village near Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar.

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The inauguration of the centre is part of a series of efforts by the AAP to reach out to the community with months to go for the state Assembly elections and ahead of the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas in 2027.

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This comes three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Sant Ravidas Express, connecting Punjab’s Chheharta near Amritsar with Varanasi.

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Preparations are underway for the event, with two massive waterproof tents erected to host the gathering and a special helipad created for the occasion. The ceremony will also witness the presence of Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Das.

The centre will come up on a recently acquired 10.5-acre plot in Naugajan village, 6-7 km from Dera Sachkhand Ballan, at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. It will house a research institute-cum-study centre for scholars keen to study the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas.

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Invitations have been sent to 100 leaders of the Sant Samaj. All MLAs, ministers and functionaries of AAP have been invited to the ceremony. Special seating arrangements are being made on the stage for Dalit MLAs.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made in the district and the area around Naugajan and Ballan has been declared a no-fly zone.

Bani Adhyayan Centre

A long-standing demand of the Ravidassia community, the research centre dedicated to the Guru at Dera Sachkhand Ballan had been promised by the AAP ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll in 2023, when both Mann and Kejriwal visited the Dera the same year.

The process of possession and registry of a 10.5-acre plot at Naugajan was completed by state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in February 2026 in the presence of Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, senior AAP leader Pawan Tinu and Dera Ballan representatives during his visit to the Dera.

The centre will feature an administrative block equipped with modern classrooms, a dedicated library and specialised coaching facilities designed to accommodate up to 500 students. It will also house a Guru Ravidas Bani Interpretation Hall to exhibit materials and artefacts related to the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas.

Layout of the Shri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Centre to be inaugurated on Sunday.

Layout of the Shri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Centre to be inaugurated on Sunday.

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