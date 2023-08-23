Mann kicks off road construction work

Phagwara, August 22
The construction of the 3.4 kilometre long road from village Nanak Nagari to Miherru was inaugurated by former minister and AAP leader Joginder Singh Mann in Phagwara on Monday.
Mann said that the demand for the construction of the road was being made by the villagers for a long time and urged the officials to ensure quality work in its making.
Sarpanch Sarwan Singh, Ram Lubhaya and Sukhwinder Singh, while praising Mann for his efforts to ensure the construction of the road, said that the condition of the road was indeed bad.
AAP leader Daljit Singh Raju, Avtar Singh, Sarpanch Pandwa, Rikki Nanak Nagari, besides PWD SDO Aditya Ratna and Jaskaran Singh, Junior Engineer, were present on the occasion.
