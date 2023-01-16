Mann's wife celebrates 'Dhiyan di Lohri' at Talwann

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 15

Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday visited Talwann village near Nurmahal to celebrate Lohri of newly born girls with villagers. She lit a bonfire and celebrated the festival with one and all. Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and Jalandhar West MLA Seetal Angural were also present with her.

Interacting with locals, Dr Gurpreet Kaur said it was the need of the hour to educate and empower girls for making India a frontrunner on the path of development and as Lohri is a celebration of Punjab roots and soil, she decided to travel to Talwann village to celebrate the festival.

She told them that the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had taken various initiatives for women empowerment and lauded the initiative of organising ‘Dhiyan di Lohri’. Doctor Kaur underlined the need for such efforts throughout the year to fight social evils and said such functions were in line with the path shown by the Sikh Gurus, who taught us to respect women.

She told residents that this festival has immense significance for all as it strengthens our ethos of communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood.