Manpower boost for Phagwara police as 110 recruits set to join

In a significant development aimed at strengthening law enforcement and easing operational pressure, the district police is set to receive 110 new police personnel in the coming days. The move is expected to provide substantial relief to the force, which has been grappling with acute staff shortages and mounting responsibilities for several years.

At present, the district police has been functioning under considerable strain due to an insufficient workforce. Despite an increasing population, expanding urban areas, growing traffic density, and a rise in law and order duties, the sanctioned strength has not kept pace with ground realities. Officers and personnel have been working extended hours, often managing multiple assignments simultaneously, including crime control, traffic regulation, VIP security, public grievances and special drives against narcotics and other illegal activities.

Senior Superintendent of police Gaurav Toora has acknowledged that manpower constraints have directly impacted routine policing efficiency. With limited staff, police stations have struggled to maintain optimal patrolling schedules, respond swiftly to emergencies and ensure consistent field presence. Traffic management, particularly during peak hours and festive seasons, has also been a major challenge, leading to congestion at key junctions and public inconvenience.

The induction of 110 new personnel is therefore being viewed as a timely and much-needed reinforcement. Officials believe the additional force will significantly improve deployment patterns across police stations, traffic units, and special operation teams. It is expected that more effective patrolling, faster response times and enhanced surveillance will now be possible. The reinforcement will also allow for better implementation of crime prevention strategies and focused action against anti-social elements.

SSP Tooa indicate that the new recruits will be strategically distributed across urban and rural jurisdictions based on workload assessment. Priority areas include traffic regulation at busy intersections, strengthening investigation teams, enhancing night patrolling, and boosting the district’s anti-narcotics efforts. The administration is also expected to allocate personnel to sensitive zones where public interaction and preventive policing are crucial.

SSP has expressed optimism that the fresh deployment will not only improve operational efficiency but also boost morale within the department. Continuous long-duty hours and limited manpower had led to physical and mental strain among officers. The additional staff will help distribute responsibilities more evenly, allowing for structured shifts and improved work-life balance.

For the public, the move promises better accessibility and improved law enforcement presence. Residents are likely to witness increased police visibility in markets, residential colonies, and high-traffic corridors. With strengthened manpower, authorities aim to deliver more responsive, transparent and community-oriented policing.