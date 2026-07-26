Manpower crisis deepens as more workers join PSPCL strike

The manpower crisis in PSPCL deepened on Saturday as CHB (Complaints Handling Bikes) workers, employed as contractual linemen, went on a state-wide strike from noon, leaving the department with fewer hands to attend to power faults and maintain electricity supply.

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Regular linemen and other field staff have already been away from work since July 22 as part of a mass leave protest. With the department relying heavily on CHB workers to attend to faults and maintain supply, their strike has further strained PSPCL’s field operations.

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PSPCL employees in Jalandhar said the department is currently managing the situation with the help of staff who had not joined the protest, including those nearing retirement, employees awaiting promotions and those who had recently joined the department.

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However, the redress of complaints registered through the 1912 helpline has come to a standstill in several areas as both the staff handling these complaints at nodal complaint centres and the CHB workers responsible for rectifying the faults are on strike.

The situation could become particularly challenging in the event of major faults or feeder breakdowns as most of the technical staff responsible for repairing those are away from work. PSPCL officials said that, if required, private manpower working under the department’s contractors could be roped in to keep operations afloat and respond to consumer complaints.

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Officials said electricity supply is still being managed in urban pockets with the available manpower but rural areas are likely to be worst affected as the ongoing paddy season has increased dependence on electricity for agricultural tubewells, but there is little technical staff available to attend to faults.

The CHB workers are on strike under the banner of the Coordination Committee of Powercom and Transco Theka Mulazam Punjab. They have extended support to the ongoing protest by regular PSPCL employees and outsourced workers employed at nodal complaint centres and Suvidha centres.

Inderpreet Singh, a union representative in Doaba, said around 1,905 CHB workers across the PSPCL North Zone, comprising Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr, had halted work from Saturday afternoon. “We held a meeting with the PSEB Employees Joint Forum and Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab on Friday evening, following which we decided to join the protest in solidarity with regular and outsourced employees,” he said.

The employees are demanding the release of the pending 18 per cent dearness allowance, enhancement of the quota for promotion from AAE to Assistant Engineer (AE), revision of pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020, payment of full salary during the probation period and release of arrears pending since January 1, 2016. They are also seeking fast-track filling of vacant posts and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The outsourced employees working at nodal complaint centres and Suvidha centres are separately demanding that they be brought under direct contractual employment with PSPCL.