Manpreet wins silver, bronze at National Kayaking and Canoeing championship in Raipur

Manpreet Kaur, a water sports trainee from the Sant Seechewal Water Sports Centre, has won a silver and a bronze medal at the National Kayaking and Canoeing Championship.

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The championship was organised by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, recently. She secured a silver medal in the 500-metre event and a bronze medal in the highly competitive 200-metre race.

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A total of 22 boys and girls represented Punjab in the championship, including five athletes from the Sant Seechewal Water Sports Centre. The athletes were selected through trials held in Ropar. Teams from 23 states and organisations across the country participated in the championship.

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Coach Amandeep Singh Khaira said that the athletes had been trained with dedication and determination and their hard work had now been rewarded with medals. Assistant coach Varinder Singh stated that the establishment of the centre had enabled local children to receive good training and sports facilities within their own region. Assistant coach Priya Saini highlighted that girls at the centre are provided equal opportunities and high-quality coaching. She said that the centre has created a pathway for girls from rural area to pursue their sporting dreams and win medals for the country.

Manpreet Kaur credited her success to Seechewal, her coaches and her parents. She said that she comes from a modest and financially-constrained family.

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“Sports such as kayaking and canoeing require expensive equipment, boats and specialised training, which would have been beyond my family’s means. Had there been no centre, I might never have become a part of this sport. The centre provided me with free training, necessary equipment and expert guidance from qualified coaches. I hope more girls from rural areas take advantage of this opportunity and work towards fulfilling their dreams”, he said.

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal felicitated Manpreet at Nirmal Kutia, Sultanpur Lodhi. Seechewal said that children from rural areas possess immense talent and potential. He emphasised that all they need is access to the right platform, training and facilities to showcase their abilities.