Man’s body found in garbage dump at Ratan Nagar, probe on

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

The body of a middle-aged man was found in a garbage dump near Nakhawala Bagh in Ratan Nagar here this morning. The man, aged between 28 and 30 years, is yet to be identified. The police sent the body to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

According to information, a child observed some dogs congregating around the garbage dump. During checking, residents noticed the body of a person in the dump. They immediately informed the Basti Bawa Khel police about the incident.

After getting information, Rajesh Thakur, SHO of Basti Bawa Khel police station, reached the spot. Preliminary investigations suggested that the man had died three to four days ago. It was suspected that the body was dumped at the site recently. A forensic team was also summoned to the spot to collect samples and evidence. The SHO said further action would be taken on the basis of the autopsy report.