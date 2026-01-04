DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man’s body found near factory in Kapurthala

Man’s body found near factory in Kapurthala

Victim’s father alleges murder

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 02:56 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Kapurthala police have registered a case against a youth identified as Singh, a resident of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with the killing of Kuldeep Kumar, who worked at an agro-food factory in Punjab.

Advertisement

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Jograj.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Kuldeep had travelled to Punjab around 10 to 15 days ago to work in a factory at Rajapur near Kapurthala. Jograj said he last spoke to his son on December 30, after which all attempts to contact him failed as his phone was switched off.

Advertisement

Concerned about his whereabouts, Jograj, accompanied by his brother and a local panchayat member, visited the factory on January 1. The factory owner allegedly informed them that Kuldeep had gone missing on the night of December 31.

Further enquiries revealed that Kuldeep had reportedly been involved in an altercation with his co-worker, Singh, on the same night before he went missing.

Advertisement

On January 3, Kuldeep’s body was found concealed in a field near the factory. Jograj alleged that Singh killed his son following the dispute.

Police said a forensic examination and post-mortem are being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Youth arrested with 35 gm heroin in Kapurthala

Phagwara: The Kapurthala police arrested a drug smuggler and seized 35 grams of heroin from him in Fattufinga area on Friday.

The police patrol party noticed the man at Khanpur village behaving suspiciously. On spotting the police, he allegedly tried to flee after taking out a packet from his pocket and throwing it down.

The police overpowered Pawan Kumar, a resident of the same village, and seized the drug.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts