Man’s body found near factory in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala police have registered a case against a youth identified as Singh, a resident of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with the killing of Kuldeep Kumar, who worked at an agro-food factory in Punjab.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Jograj.

According to the complaint, Kuldeep had travelled to Punjab around 10 to 15 days ago to work in a factory at Rajapur near Kapurthala. Jograj said he last spoke to his son on December 30, after which all attempts to contact him failed as his phone was switched off.

Concerned about his whereabouts, Jograj, accompanied by his brother and a local panchayat member, visited the factory on January 1. The factory owner allegedly informed them that Kuldeep had gone missing on the night of December 31.

Further enquiries revealed that Kuldeep had reportedly been involved in an altercation with his co-worker, Singh, on the same night before he went missing.

On January 3, Kuldeep’s body was found concealed in a field near the factory. Jograj alleged that Singh killed his son following the dispute.

Police said a forensic examination and post-mortem are being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Youth arrested with 35 gm heroin in Kapurthala

Phagwara: The Kapurthala police arrested a drug smuggler and seized 35 grams of heroin from him in Fattufinga area on Friday.

The police patrol party noticed the man at Khanpur village behaving suspiciously. On spotting the police, he allegedly tried to flee after taking out a packet from his pocket and throwing it down.

The police overpowered Pawan Kumar, a resident of the same village, and seized the drug.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.