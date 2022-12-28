March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

Support continues to pour in for the families hit by demolition drive at Latifpura. Members of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee on Tuesday afternoon assembled outside Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall and took out a march to the Punjab Press Club.

The members led by president Ajmer Singh raised the demand of giving compensation to the families who have been left shelterless following demolition of their houses in Latifpura. The members held out the flags of Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee and placards bearing a message regarding the same.

The agitators also raised the issue of attempts being made to scuttle the media and demanded that full freedom be given to the press to raise the issues of public interest. Any attempt to suppress the media amounts to muzzling the democratic rights in the country, the members said. — TNS