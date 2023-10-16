Marginal farmer’s daughter races to glory in North Zone Junior Championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 15

Inderjot Kaur (17), a resident of Banga, Nawanshahr, won a gold medal in the North Zone Junior Championship held in Jammu. She stood first in 800m race.

“I want to represent my country in Olympics and win gold medal,” said Inderjot. “I wake up at 4 am and go for practice. Later, I attend the college,” she said.

Want to represent country in Olympics I want to represent my country in Olympics and win gold medal. I wake up at 4 am and go for practice. Later, I attend the college. Inderjot Kaur

Inderjot’s father Jaswinder Singh, a marginal farmer, said he was on cloud nine after his daughter’s achievement.

Jaswinder’s daughters - Brahmjot Kaur (20), Inderjot Kaur (17) and Sukh Kirat (15) - have been participating in various state and national-level games. They never returned without winning a medal. Jaswinder wants them to excel in international events.

“We recently saw Harmilan Kaur from Hoshiarpur making India proud by winning a silver medal. I am confident that my daughters will also make the country proud,” he shared.

Jaswinder, who owns mere three acres, said: “I never let financial constraints come in the way of my daughters’ path.”

For him, sports career of his daughters is a priority over everything else, including his work. He accompanies his daughters to the ground, which is 10 km away from his home, for training every day.

#Jammu #Nawanshahr