Market committee removes 50 illegal shanties, kiosks from Phagwara grain, vegetable markets

The Phagwara Market Committee on Thursday launched a major anti-encroachment drive in the city’s grain and vegetable markets, demolishing around 50 unauthorised shanties and kiosks erected on government land and clearing the encroached premises with the assistance of a heavy police contingent.

The operation was carried out by a special team of the market committee amid police deployment to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the demolition.

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Market committee chairman Anurag Mankhand, who recently assumed charge, said the problem of encroachments within the market complex had come to his notice soon after taking over the office. He said the committee had decided to take action to reclaim government land and ensure that the market premises remained accessible and properly managed for farmers, commission agents and other legitimate users.

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According to the chairman, around 40 shanties had been removed from the premises approximately 20 to 25 days ago, but some occupants had allegedly returned and re-established their settlements. He said the committee had been receiving repeated complaints from commission agents and farmers regarding the alleged theft of electrical wires and other goods from the market area.

Mankhand further said concerns had also been raised over activities on the premises after sunset, with complaints of disputes and alleged incidents of snatching and clashes involving people in the surrounding localities. He maintained that the committee was duty-bound to address complaints concerning the security, cleanliness and proper utilisation of public property.

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The demolition drive was conducted under the supervision of market committee secretary Rupinder Singh. The team included supervisors Param Parkash, Nikhil Gupta and Divankar Sharma, along with Jiwan, Ricky, Sahil and other officials. Police personnel remained deployed throughout the operation to maintain order and ensure that the exercise proceeded without any untoward incident.

The chairman said people from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had been residing in shanties. However, their migration status, documentation and any alleged involvement in unlawful activities would require verification by the competent authorities. The committee’s stated objective, he said, was to remove unauthorised structures from government land and prevent their re-establishment.

Supporting the action, grain market president and Punjab Arhtiya Association senior vice-president Kulwant Rai described the demolition drive as a necessary step towards restoring order in the market. He claimed that occupants of the shanties were not part of the market’s authorised labour force and alleged that some people had been misusing facilities such as grain, water and other resources available on the premises. These allegations could not be independently verified.

Commission agents Harvinder Singh, Anil Gupta, Gurdeep Kumar, Ladi Sharma and Rajnish Soni also welcomed the action and called for sustained enforcement against encroachments. They said keeping the market premises free from unauthorised structures was important for the smooth movement of farmers, agricultural produce and commercial vehicles, as well as for maintaining security and hygiene.

Issuing stern warning Mankhand said unauthorised occupation and permanent construction on the market committee land would not be tolerated. He said if anyone attempted to reoccupy the cleared premises, the committee would take further action in accordance with the applicable law.

The latest operation has once again brought the issue of encroachments on public land in Phagwara’s major market complexes into focus.

While the committee has emphasised on the need to protect government property and address traders’ security concerns, any further enforcement will need to be carried out in accordance with due process, with appropriate safeguards for the rights and dignity of the people affected by the eviction.