Home / Jalandhar / Markets abuzz with shoppers on Dhanteras

Markets abuzz with shoppers on Dhanteras

Jalandhar sees huge traffic jam

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:35 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
City markets were abuzz with shoppers on Dhanteras on Saturday. Footfall started in the markets since the start of the day and it continued till late evening.

There was huge traffic on all roads as the entire city seemed to have come out to make purchases. The commuters had to patiently wait for an hour to cover a distance which normally takes just about 8-10 minutes.

Shops selling utensils, jewellery and automobiles remained completely occupied with buyers. Even as the rate of 22 karat gold remained Rs 1.20 lakh for 10g today, it did not deter buyers from making purchases. Jalandhar also saw the opening of a new gold store today near Guru Amardass Chowk - Tyaani Jewellery - a brand of film director Karan Johar. Other than small gold ornaments, silver coins also remained in demand.

In Bartan Bazaar, brass utensils remained more in demand. Automobile companies which have already been getting a good response from the buyers since the start of the Navratris and reduction in GST slabs, again saw a huge spurt in the sales.

Gurinder Pal Singh, owner of automobile showroom, said, "It has been a record sale on Dhanteras this time. It seemed as if everyone was waiting for this auspicious occasion to make the purchase and also take advantage of the GST cut. We expect to cross billing of 500 scooters by the time we close the showroom in the evening".

