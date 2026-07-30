Markets closed, dharnas held as Punjab bandh receives widespread support in Jalandhar

The Punjab bandh, called by the sanitation workers union, received a resounding response across the rural areas of Jalandhar on Thursday where 12 nagar panchayats, nagar councils and municipal committees responded with most witnessing a total shutdown.

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Dharnas and closures of key businesses and even rickshaws were observed at Kartarpur, Nurmahal, Phillaur, Goraya, Bilga, Mehatpur, Lohian, Shahkot, Alawalpur among other areas.

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At Kartarpur, the bandh call received a strong response with key businesses, city shopkeepers, traders remaining closed from morning to 4 pm. The Safai Sewak Union Punjab and the Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab, under the state call, gathered in front of the Municipal Council office and staged a protest. They raised slogans against the government by staging a sit-in under the main square bridge.

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On this occasion, the leaders said that since July 8, the sanitation workers have been protesting in more than 150 municipal corporations, nagar panchayats, nagar councils and municipal committees across the state to resolve their demands such as securing their employment and restoring the old pension scheme. Due to this, the sanitation work is not taking place in the cities.

They condemned the use of force by police against sanitation workers in Barnala, also criticising that women workers also sustained injuries.

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The incident resulted in massive protests against police brutality across Punjab with public democratic organisations across also announcing support.

With the Punjab bandh, the Safai Sewak Union Punjab declared today's bandh a success.

At Kartarpur, protesting leader Kashmir Singh Ghugshore said the worker's struggle will continue until their demands including — regularising sanitation workers and other municipal workers; ending the contractual system; restoring the old pension scheme; paying them at least Rs 40,000 in wages; filing a case of attempted murder under the SC, ST Act against Barnala DSP Satbir Bains and SSO Lakhwinder Singh — are met.

Workers said they had rejected the meager salary hike by the state government.

The leaders of the Safai Sewak Union Punjab, Vishwas Kumar Gill, Ashwani Sabharwal, Vijay Kumar Gill, State Press Secretary of Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab Kashmir Singh Ghuggshore, Tehsil President KS Atwal, Jasvir Kaur Jassi of Istri Jagriti Manch, Sister Harpreet Kaur Nusi, among others, addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, at Nurmahal too, the bandh call resulted in closure of key businesses in connection with the demands of the sanitation workers. At the old bus stand, the leaders of the sanitation workers and other various social organisations supported this dharna with a protest. Addressing the dharna, leaders reiterated demands of the sanitation workers, including contractual employees being made permanent, new recruitments, increase in salaries, provision of medical facilities, etc. They have demanded from the Punjab government that all the demands of the sanitation workers be fulfilled. Otherwise, the sanitation workers will be forced to take further action.

Similar dharnas were also observed at Bilga, Goraya, among other areas.