DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Markets closed, dharnas held as Punjab bandh receives widespread support in Jalandhar

Markets closed, dharnas held as Punjab bandh receives widespread support in Jalandhar

Since July 8, the sanitation workers have been protesting in more than 150 municipal corporations, nagar panchayats, nagar councils and municipal committees

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:23 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A heap of garbage seen lying along the Zirakpur-Kalka highway, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

The Punjab bandh, called by the sanitation workers union, received a resounding response across the rural areas of Jalandhar on Thursday where 12 nagar panchayats, nagar councils and municipal committees responded with most witnessing a total shutdown.

Advertisement

Dharnas and closures of key businesses and even rickshaws were observed at Kartarpur, Nurmahal, Phillaur, Goraya, Bilga, Mehatpur, Lohian, Shahkot, Alawalpur among other areas.

Advertisement

At Kartarpur, the bandh call received a strong response with key businesses, city shopkeepers, traders remaining closed from morning to 4 pm. The Safai Sewak Union Punjab and the Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab, under the state call, gathered in front of the Municipal Council office and staged a protest. They raised slogans against the government by staging a sit-in under the main square bridge.

Advertisement

On this occasion, the leaders said that since July 8, the sanitation workers have been protesting in more than 150 municipal corporations, nagar panchayats, nagar councils and municipal committees across the state to resolve their demands such as securing their employment and restoring the old pension scheme. Due to this, the sanitation work is not taking place in the cities.

They condemned the use of force by police against sanitation workers in Barnala, also criticising that women workers also sustained injuries.

Advertisement

The incident resulted in massive protests against police brutality across Punjab with public democratic organisations across also announcing support.

With the Punjab bandh, the Safai Sewak Union Punjab declared today's bandh a success.

At Kartarpur, protesting leader Kashmir Singh Ghugshore said the worker's struggle will continue until their demands including — regularising sanitation workers and other municipal workers; ending the contractual system; restoring the old pension scheme; paying them at least Rs 40,000 in wages; filing a case of attempted murder under the SC, ST Act against Barnala DSP Satbir Bains and SSO Lakhwinder Singh — are met.

Workers said they had rejected the meager salary hike by the state government.

The leaders of the Safai Sewak Union Punjab, Vishwas Kumar Gill, Ashwani Sabharwal, Vijay Kumar Gill, State Press Secretary of Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab Kashmir Singh Ghuggshore, Tehsil President KS Atwal, Jasvir Kaur Jassi of Istri Jagriti Manch, Sister Harpreet Kaur Nusi, among others, addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, at Nurmahal too, the bandh call resulted in closure of key businesses in connection with the demands of the sanitation workers. At the old bus stand, the leaders of the sanitation workers and other various social organisations supported this dharna with a protest. Addressing the dharna, leaders reiterated demands of the sanitation workers, including contractual employees being made permanent, new recruitments, increase in salaries, provision of medical facilities, etc.  They have demanded from the Punjab government that all the demands of the sanitation workers be fulfilled. Otherwise, the sanitation workers will be forced to take further action.

Similar dharnas were also observed at Bilga, Goraya, among other areas.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts