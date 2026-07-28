Markets, schools shut as bandh cripples life in city

Normal life remained paralysed as almost all commercial establishments, market places and educational institutions across Jalandhar and Kapurthala remained shut on a call given by the Valmiki community on Monday.

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Community leaders, including Vipan Sabharwal, had called for the shutdown to protest the alleged lathi charge on safai sewaks by the police in Barnala on July 22.

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Several private schools, including Cambridge Innovative School, MGN Public School, Seth Hukam Chand School, Innocent Hearts School and Shiv Jyoti Public School, had informed students and parents in advance through mobile applications about the closure. As school transport services remained suspended, a number of other schools also decided to remain closed.

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Although the bandh was scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm, several grocery shops and departmental stores were opened in the morning but were forced to shut down by 11 am. Youths from the community armed with wooden sticks went across from market to market checking if all shops were shut. They entered the open shops and made the owners pull down shutters. Shops and offices around the bus stand and other commercial hubs also closed during the day. A liquor contractor of the Basti Guzan area also faced the wrath of the protesters.

Eventually all markets, including Rainak Bazaar, Sheikhan Bazaar, Atari Bazaar, Phagwara Gate Market, Model Town, Shastri Market, Urban Estate market and Ladowali Road market, were completely shut. Only hospitals and chemist shops were allowed to remain open.

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Some protesters also visited educational institutions that were functioning normally. Classes at a few institutions, including Apeejay School and Apeejay College of Fine Arts, were reportedly called off later in the day. Parents were informed to take their wards home.

While the city roads had normal traffic till 11 am, these got completely deserted by noon as videos of the Valmiki youths forcing shutdown went viral. Almost all intersections in the city, including Valmiki Chowk, Nakodar Chowk, Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, BMC Chowk, BSF Chowk and PAP Chowk, had a heavy posse of police.

After 5 pm, several restaurant and cafe owners put out messages on social media that they were open for the evening and had started taking orders. “We had already done some preparation and purchased grocery for the day. Since it is a hot and humid weather and the items are perishable, we decided to open after 5 pm as the bandh call was till that time only”, said a cafe owner of Model Town.

With bandh call made again for July 30 by some other organisations related to the same incident, the city residents will have to brace up for a second bandh this week. Most educational institutes took online classes today and are likely to follow the same mode again on Thursday.

Phagwara: The bandh called by various Valmiki community organisations in protest against the alleged police lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala witnessed a widespread response across Kapurthala district on Monday. The shutdown had a significant impact in Kapurthala, Phagwara, Nakodar and Phillaur, where most markets remained closed and protest demonstrations were held by members of the Valmiki community.

In Kapurthala, the majority of commercial establishments remained shut in support of the bandh, while medical stores and other essential and emergency services continued to function normally to ensure that the public did not face inconvenience.

Supporting the statewide bandh, members of the Bhagwan Valmiki Sangharsh Morcha and other Valmiki organisations, led by president Roshan Sabharwal, condemned the Barnala incident. They termed the alleged police action an attack on the dignity of sanitation workers and demanded strict action against the police personnel responsible.

Meanwhile, demonstrations, protest marches and dharnas were organised in Phagwara, Nakodar and Phillaur. — OC