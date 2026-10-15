Markets shut in Jalandhar, periphery

In a response to the Punjab Bandh call given by various people and farm unions following the murder of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh Jhota at Mansa, a near-complete bandh was observed across Jalandhar and it’s periphery today.

While key markets and majority of schools and colleges in the city remained closed, Mehatpur, Nurmahal, Nakodar, Kartarpur, Shahkot, Malsian and other towns observed a total shutdown.

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Several farmers holding a protest near an eating joint on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway were detained by the police.

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With markets remaining closed in most areas, farmers and political activists were detained on the Phagwara highway in Jalandhar.

Various farmer and social organisations from Jalandhar held a protest across various spots. Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) leaders held a protest at the Behram Toll Plaza.

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Except a brief blockade on the Phagwara highway, road and traffic movement remained smooth in Jalandhar.

Despite major mobilisation following the bandh, Jalandhar remained peaceful.

The police also prevented various activists of the Waris Punjab De from blocking traffic at the Guru Nanak Mission Chowk.

Waris Punjab De leader Maan Singh said, “Punjab is in the throes of drugs and yet the police don’t even allow us the right to protest. Our leaders were forced to enter inside the gurdwara when we tried to hold a peaceful protest.”

Two leaders were also detained at the Guru Nanak Mission Chowk. Meanwhile, at Mehatpur, a complete shutdown was observed as various farmers, laborers, youths, students and shopkeepers enforced the call for a statewide bandh.

Leaders said while the Bhagwant Mann-led government was raising slogans of a “war against drugs,” smugglers openly shot and killed anti-drug activist Jhota under its rule. They added that large-scale drug smuggling previously persisted during the Akali-BJP government, followed by the Congress regime, but has now expanded to an even larger scale under the current government.

Every day, young youngsters are losing their lives to this menace.

The leaders said Mann and the DGP should resign immediately and that a CBI investigation be conducted into the murder of Jhota.