Married woman goes missing

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 19

Lohian Khas police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a married woman.

Station House Officer Sukhdev Singh said the victim had been identified as Manjit Kaur (32), a resident of Kakkar Kalan village, who went from her house on August 14 for paying obeisance at a gurdwara but did not return. The SHO said a missing report had been registered.

