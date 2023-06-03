Married woman goes missing

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 2

The Nakodar police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a married woman.

Baljindar Singh, a resident of Landharra village, complained to the police that his wife Malwindar Kaur left the house of her parents on May 4 by bus to reach her in-laws’ place but did not reach there. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said a missing report has been registered.