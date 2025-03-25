Martyrdom Day: Lok Insaaf Manch takes out torch march in Phillaur

The Lok Insaaf Manch organised a torch march dedicated to the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in Phillaur city. Hundreds of people participated in it.

The march started from Dr Ambedkar Chowk and passed through Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk, Lakdar Mandi, Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji Gate before concluding at Ambedkar Chowk. On the occasion, manch president Jarnail Phillaur, chief spokesperson Advocate Sanjeev Bhaura, secretary Parshottam Phillaur, senior vice-president Master Hans Raj, adviser Harmesh Rahi, finance secretary Dr Sandeep Phillaur, press secretary Jaswant Bodh, joint secretary Amarjit Ladi, assistant finance secretary Honey Santokhpura, senior leaders Dr Ashok Kumar, Kuldeep Lambardar, Ram Das Ganna Village, Bihari Lal Chhiji, among others, said the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev will always be a source of inspiration for us and will be a guide for us.

They said the struggle to create a society of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s dreams will continue till their last breath. The leaders said the people of India are still suffering the hell of slavery.

Advertisement

He said the Indian Government and state governments are violating the Indian Constitution and democracy is being converted into a police system and even today people, demanding their rights, are being suppressed with lathi-charge. Therefore, we need to take guidance from the sacrifice and ideology of the martyrs and unite and raise our voice against injustice.

On the occasion, the forum leaders said the need of the hour today is to connect the young generation with the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The leaders said the attack of imperialist and communal forces is increasing, to counter which, following the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and being united is the need of the hour.