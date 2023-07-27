Martyrs remembered on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, July 26

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is celebrating the Kargil Vijay Diwas by organising a two-day photo exhibition that kicked off in Virsa Vihar on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Maj Amit Mahajan and Additional Director General of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Northern Region-Chandigarh) Rajinder Choudhry inaugurated the exhibition. The exhibition throws a light on various achievements of the Central Government through infographics. The event is also aimed at raising awareness among the masses about various flagship schemes of the government.

Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa pays homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial in Hoshiarpur.

Photographs capturing scenes of the Kargil War have also been put on display at the exhibition, in a bid to exhort the youth to serve the nation. Maj Mahajan specifically asked the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to join the armed forces to serve the nation, on the occasion. NCC Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Labh Singh, who fought in the Kargil War, shared some anecdotes with the gathering. He recounted how, during the war, it was his paltan that first noticed some suspicious movement in the mountains in Batalik, and raised the alarm with the seniors.

Field Publicity Officer Rajesh Bali said, “Such initiatives by the government help spread the message of national integration and patriotism across the masses.”

Ex-servicemen at a local memorial in Hoshiarpur.

Ex-servicemen pay rich tributes to martyrs

Hoshiarpur: Various organisations of ex-servicemen came together to pay tributes to the Kargil War martyrs at the local War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Speaking on this occasion, Colonel Raghuveer Singh said, “This day is celebrated throughout the country on July 26 to remember the sacrifice of the soldiers who died for the country during the Kargil War in 1999.”

The Indian Army has organised a two-day event at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, to celebrate the occasion. On July 16, the Indian Army had organised a mini-marathon in Ladakh which saw the participation of 300 Army personnel, ex-servicemen, locals and students. To make the 24th anniversary of the Vijay Diwas memorable, an all-women motorbike drive was organised from Delhi to the Drass Kargil Monument this year. This rally had kicked off in New Delhi on July 18, passed through Ambala, Jalandhar, Jammu and Srinagar on July 25 and finally reached Kargil. Col Singh stressed, “We should always remember the martyrs who gave us freedom and protected the country.”

Minister pays homage to Kargil heroes

Cabinet Minister Punjab Bram Shankar Jimpa paid homage to the Kargil War martyrs at the local War Memorial today on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. He said, “The martyrs are the pride of our country.”

Hailing the valour of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country, Jimpa said, “During the Kargil War, 13 soldiers from Hoshiarpur made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.” He called upon the youth to be prepared to defend the country at any cost if the need arose.

