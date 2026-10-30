Masand Chowk, Model Town Market entry points to get a green makeover

Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir inaugurated a special initiative to beautify Masand Chowk and plant trees and ornamental plants at the entry points to Model Town Market.

The occasion was attended by Deepak Bali, halqa in-charge, Jalandhar Cantonment; Aruna Arora, Councillor, Model Town; Dr. Balbir Singh Bhaura, Chief Eye Surgeon-cum-Medical Director of Akal Eye Hospital and Founder of Dharat Suhavi; Dr Satbir Singh Bhaura; Dr Raminderjit Singh; Advocate Harveen Singh; and other prominent citizens.

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The initiative has been undertaken by Akal Eye Hospital, in collaboration with Dharat Suhavi, an environmental organisation dedicated to environmental protection, tree plantation and ecological restoration. The beautification, plantation and regular maintenance of the adopted chowks will be jointly undertaken by Akal Eye Hospital that intends to make Jalandhar a cleaner, greener and more beautiful city.

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Dharat Suhavi has been actively associated with Padma Shri Balbir Singh Seechewal for the past 26 years in environmental conservation activities, particularly the historic cleaning and restoration of Guru Nanak Dev's sacred Kali Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Balbir Singh Bhaura emphasised that environmental protection is a collective social responsibility. He stated: "A clean and green environment is essential for a healthy society. Just as we are committed to protecting eyesight, we are equally committed to protecting nature. Beautification and plantation are not merely ceremonial activities; they require continuous care, maintenance and public participation."

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Vaneet Dhir appreciated the initiative and emphasised the importance of cooperation between civic authorities, social organisations and responsible citizens in maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of Jalandhar. They urged residents, shopkeepers, institutions and voluntary organisations to actively participate in plantation drives, protect existing trees, avoid littering and take responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness of public spaces.