DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Masand Chowk, Model Town Market entry points to get a green makeover

Masand Chowk, Model Town Market entry points to get a green makeover

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:22 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir and others during the inauguration of the beautification and plantation drive in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir inaugurated a special initiative to beautify Masand Chowk and plant trees and ornamental plants at the entry points to Model Town Market.

The occasion was attended by Deepak Bali, halqa in-charge, Jalandhar Cantonment; Aruna Arora, Councillor, Model Town; Dr. Balbir Singh Bhaura, Chief Eye Surgeon-cum-Medical Director of Akal Eye Hospital and Founder of Dharat Suhavi; Dr Satbir Singh Bhaura; Dr Raminderjit Singh; Advocate Harveen Singh; and other prominent citizens.

Advertisement

The initiative has been undertaken by Akal Eye Hospital, in collaboration with Dharat Suhavi, an environmental organisation dedicated to environmental protection, tree plantation and ecological restoration. The beautification, plantation and regular maintenance of the adopted chowks will be jointly undertaken by Akal Eye Hospital that intends to make Jalandhar a cleaner, greener and more beautiful city.

Advertisement

Dharat Suhavi has been actively associated with Padma Shri Balbir Singh Seechewal for the past 26 years in environmental conservation activities, particularly the historic cleaning and restoration of Guru Nanak Dev's sacred Kali Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Balbir Singh Bhaura emphasised that environmental protection is a collective social responsibility. He stated: "A clean and green environment is essential for a healthy society. Just as we are committed to protecting eyesight, we are equally committed to protecting nature. Beautification and plantation are not merely ceremonial activities; they require continuous care, maintenance and public participation."

Advertisement

Vaneet Dhir appreciated the initiative and emphasised the importance of cooperation between civic authorities, social organisations and responsible citizens in maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of Jalandhar. They urged residents, shopkeepers, institutions and voluntary organisations to actively participate in plantation drives, protect existing trees, avoid littering and take responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness of public spaces.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts