Masked men open fire at trader’s house in Hoshiarpur

Panic gripped Jain Colony in Gardhiwala late Monday night after two unidentified masked men opened fire at the residence of a local businessman before fleeing the spot. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the premises.

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According to DSP Tanda Davinder Singh Bajwa, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired two shots at the house. One bullet hit the main gate while the other struck a window, shattering the glass. The businessman and his wife were present in the house with their children.

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SHO Satpal Singh Bajwa and DSP Bajwa reached the spot with a heavy police force to assess the situation. "The CCTV footage shows two men with covered faces arriving on a bike and firing at the house. We are scanning other cameras in the city to trace their escape route," said DSP Bajwa.

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The police have registered a case and launched an intensive investigation. DSP Bajwa said the culprits would be identified and arrested soon.